La Crosse woman accused of pressuring daughter to deny assault

A La Crosse woman was in court Tuesday after she was accused of trying to intimidate her 9-year-old daughter into recanting her statement to police that she was sexually assaulted.
The woman, whom the Tribune is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit with intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting.
The allegations stem from conversations with and letters to Keith F. Walling, a La Crosse man awaiting trial in the La Crosse County Jail for charges of first-degree child sexual assault as a persistent repeater.
Walling, 36, was charged last year after the child told police he molested her twice, one on her bed and another time in her living room, according to the complaint.
Police found semen on the child’s bed, according to the complaint.
The child’s mother is accused of intimidating the girl into signing a paper saying she lied to police, according to the complaint.
The complaint lists communication between the woman and Walling in the La Crosse County Jail, most of which accuses the child of lying.
“They all believe everything she says and she is a liar. They don’t know her,” the woman told Walling over the phone.
A letter from the woman to Walling dated March 8 details plans to manipulate the girl into thinking the woman would date the child’s father to see if that would make her drop charges against Walling, according to the complaint.
In early April, the woman sent another letter to Walling, complaining that the child wasn’t changing her story, according to the complaint.
The child’s mother spoke to Walling in jail April 28 via video chat and said, “And I got what your lawyer needs. (The girl) signed a paper saying that you never touched her. I got her to sign it today.”
If convicted, Walling faces life in prison. He was previously convicted of second-degree child sexual assault in 2005.
The woman, who is free on a signature bond issued in May, denied the charges Tuesday and asked Judge Elliott Levine to lift the no-contact condition of her bond.
“I’d be willing to do supervised visits. I don’t care. I just want to see my little girl,” she said, crying.
Levine ruled child protective services could decide when she would be allowed visits with her daughter.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
