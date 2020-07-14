La Crosse woman accused of pressuring daughter to deny assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was in court Tuesday after she was accused of trying to intimidate her 9-year-old daughter into recanting her statement to police that she was sexually assaulted.

The woman, whom the Tribune is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit with intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting.

The allegations stem from conversations with and letters to Keith F. Walling, a La Crosse man awaiting trial in the La Crosse County Jail for charges of first-degree child sexual assault as a persistent repeater.

Walling, 36, was charged last year after the child told police he molested her twice, one on her bed and another time in her living room, according to the complaint.

Police found semen on the child’s bed, according to the complaint.

The child’s mother is accused of intimidating the girl into signing a paper saying she lied to police, according to the complaint.

The complaint lists communication between the woman and Walling in the La Crosse County Jail, most of which accuses the child of lying.

“They all believe everything she says and she is a liar. They don’t know her,” the woman told Walling over the phone.