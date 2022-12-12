La Crosse woman accused of ramming squad car with stolen vehicle

A 42-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and struck a pair of squad cars while fleeing police.

Nicole L. McConnell was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, hit and run (two counts) and operating while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police on Oct. 28 located a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen three days earlier. The vehicle bore a license plate that had been stolen the day before from a La Crosse business.

Police remained at a Rose Street location for nearly 45 minutes until McConnell entered the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. The complaint says McConnell ignored a police command to exit the vehicle. She reportedly put the vehicle in reverse, rammed two squad cars and sped away at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. A police officer briefly pursed McConnell on Hagar Street with the siren activated but terminated the chase for safety reasons.

The man who reported the stolen vehicle told police that it was company property and contained a hand-held computer and chainsaw. The victim said the keys were inside the vehicle at the time of the theft. The vehicle was recovered Nov. 1.

On Nov. 23, police located a vehicle belonging to a relative of McConnell’s parked on Rose Street. The complaint says McConnell entered the vehicle and drove a short distance before abandoning the vehicle in the 700 block of St. James Street. She allegedly ran from police and attempted to scale a four-foot fence before she was apprehended.

McConnell complained of rib pain and was transported to a local hospital, where she was medically cleared. She was then transported to the La Crosse County Jail. She remains in the jail on a probation violation. Her next court appearance is a Jan. 9 calendar call.