Tyler R. Harvey
Tyler R. Harvey, 20, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 29 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime, and one count of resisting an officer. Harvey was arrested at the Holiday Inn Express Inn, Onalaska, after witnesses told police that the drugs and meth pipe found belonged to Harvey, according to the complaint.
Ashley M. Gingrasso
Ashley M. Gingrasso, 31, West Salem, was charged Jan. 28 with two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor child was in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police found Gingrasso’s vehicle on the side of the road and smelled intoxicants after approaching the car. Authorities discovered Gingrasso’s infant, only wearing diapers, fastened to an infant carrier that wasn’t properly fastened to the seat. Gingrasso talked about how many alcoholic beverages she had and was given a blood-alcohol test that read 0.189 percent. Police removed the child from the vehicle and arrested Gingrasso, according to the complaint.
Andrea J. Walker
Andrea J. Walker, 38, Holmen, was charged Jan. 28 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of illegally obtained prescription. Authorities responded to a possible overdose. Police found Walker unresponsive and a syringe on the bathroom floor. Authorities provided her with narcan and transported her to Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. Walker was arrested after confessing to using heroin, according to the complaint.
Cody J. Kneifl
Cody J. Kneifl, 21, of West Salem was charged Jan. 25 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Kneifl was arrested after investigators identified him in surveillance footage entering the victim’s vehicle and stealing a cellphone, according to the complaint.
Edward Dozier
Edward Dozier, 37, of Onalaska, was charged Jan. 25 with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and exposing a child to harmful material. Dozier was arrested after a victim reported that Dozier had been sexually assaulting him or her for a few years, according to the complaint.
Andrew W. Brand
Andrew W. Brand, 32, of Rushford, Minn., was charged Jan. 25 as a fugitive. Brand is wanted in Houston County, Minn., for first-degree burglary, according to the complaint.
Long Xiong
Long Xiong, 36, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 24 with two counts of operating while intoxicated as a repeat offense. Authorities initiated a traffic stop of Xiong’s vehicle and arrested him after receiving a domestic complaint from a woman, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 30, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 24 with delivering methamphetamine as a repeat offense. Xiong was arrested after a criminal informant told police he or she purchased methamphetamine from an Asian man who goes by the street name “Crazy.” Authorities provided the criminal informant with $300 and recorded the transaction between the criminal informant and Xiong. Police arrested Xiong and discovered 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Stevan C. Richter
Stevan C. Richter, 28, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was charged Jan. 24 as a fugitive. Richter is wanted by the Houston County, Minn., for a probation violation order, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 24 as a fugitive. Kirk is wanted by Winona County, Minn., for gross misdemeanor theft, according to the complaint.
Najee S. Hudson
Najee S. Hudson, 22, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 23 with two counts of forgery and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hudson was arrested after attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill. This is not the first time Hudson has attempted to use fraudulent money, according to the complaint.
Bryant R. Matti
Bryant R. Matti, 31, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging of bodily fluids at public safety workers and resisting an officer. Matti relapsed and called police to assist him in detoxing. Matti’s family could not pick him up, so Matti asked to be taken to jail, but couldn’t because he wasn’t under arrest. Authorities attempted contacting other family members, but Matti did not believe them and subsequently threw a bottle into the roadway, attempted to hit officers, resisted and spat on police. Matti was then arrested and transported to Gundersen Health System for medical assistance, according to the complaint.
Abrianna Paige Marr
Abrianna Paige Marr, 24, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of narcotic drugs and resisting an officer, both repeated offenses. Authorities stopped Marr’s vehicle for a traffic stop and smelled an odor of marijuana. Officers discovered a small bag consisting of a grayish white substance, according to the complaint.
Stevon D. Thompson
Stevon D. Thompson, 29, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with being a fugitive. Thompson has a warrant for his arrest from the County of Houston, Minn., according to the complaint.
Stephen T. Johnson
Stephen T. Johnson, 46, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with operating a motor vehicle while revoked and felony bail jumping. Johnson was arrested after violating a condition of his bond, according to the complaint.
Robert K. Hattle
Robert K. Hattle, 59, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 18 with felony bail jumping. Hattle was arrested after violating a condition of his bond, according to the complaint.
Samuel C. Ambrosini
Samuel C. Ambrosini, 31, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 18 with two counts of forgery as a repeater. Ambrosini was arrested after the victim complained that he cashed a $300 check at Altra Federal Credit Union using the wrong name, according to the complaint.
Heidi L. Wilson
Heidi L. Wilson, 50, of Holmen was charged Jan. 18 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Wilson was arrested after violating a condition of her bond, according to the complaint.
Michael Allen Stoltz
Michael Allen Stoltz, 41, of West Salem was charged Jan. 18 with felony bail jumping. Stoltz was arrested after violating a no-contact condition of his bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene JT Spears Jr
Eugene JT Spears Jr, 35, of Genoa was charged Jan. 18 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Authorities discovered footage of Spears accidently dropping or disposing two small clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine in the jail, according to the complaint.
Errol Johnson
Errol P. Johnson, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was charged Jan. 17 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson had 0.3 grams methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Christopher R. Malone
Christopher R. Malone, 41, of Chicago, was charged Jan. 16 with felony bail jumping. Malone, who was on probation, was cited for driving after revocation after a traffic stop in La Crosse.
Bryce D. Boncouri
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 16 with possession of narcotics. Boncouri was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a white powdery substance, consistent with heroin, in his wallet, according to the complaint.
Joshua M. Woods
Joshua M. Woods, 36, of Holmen was charged Jan. 16 with substantial battery. Woods, who runs a tattoo shop in Holmen, struck a man after accusing him of stealing from him, according to the complaint.
Abraham C. Freitag
Abraham C. Freitag, 41, of Galesville was charged Jan. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Freitag was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a small amount of meth in Freitag’s pocket, according to the complaint.
Joshua M. Smith
Joshua M. Smith, 30, of La Crosse, was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon. Smith was arrested after the victim called police. Smith is accused of intimidating the victim with a gun and said, “If you call the police, I’ll kill everybody in this house,” according to the complaint.
Dennis L. Mortimer
Dennis L. Mortimer, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 15 with felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mortimer was arrested after police found no record of his vehicle’s license plate. Authorities stopped Mortimer and discovered marijuana and a marijuana pipe in Mortimer’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jedidiah C. Furse
Jedidiah C. Furse, 20, no permanent address, was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, both as a repeater. Authorities found 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and 0.3 grams of marijuana during a routine patrol, according to the complaint.
Chase M. Christman and Christopher J. Chmielewski
During a traffic stop near Rose Street and Interstate 90, authorities found a scale and several plastic bags. One of the bags consisted of a white crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Officers also discovered “a small amount of heroin,” on one of the individuals, according to the complaint. Chase M. Christman left, 30, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Jan. 14 with possession of narcotic drugs, as a repeater, and felony bail jumping, according to the complaint. Christopher J. Chmielewski, 33, of Mauston, Wis., was charged Jan. 14 with possession of narcotic drugs, as a repeater, according to the complaint.
Eric R. Seney
Eric R. Seney, 35, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 14 with battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Seney was arrested after throwing food and yelling profanities in McDonald's at 9398 Hwy. 16, according to the complaint.
Alexis A. Ryan
Alexis A. Ryan, 28, of Holmen was charged Jan. 14 with felony intimidation of a victim, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Authorities arrested Ryan after a witness called police accusing Ryan of assault, according to the complaint.
Randy and Mitchell Formanek
Randy S. Formanek, 59, left, and Mitchell S. Formanek, 31, of La Crosse, were charged Jan. 11 with felony bail jumping. Police stopped their car for an alleged traffic violation. Authorities discovered Randy in violation of a no-contact bond condition and Mitchell had three warrants, so police arrested both men, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Allen Stoltz
Michael Allen Stoltz, 41, of West Salem was charged Jan. 11 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all domestic abuse offenses. The victim called 911 after Stoltz repeatedly accused the person of having relations with another individual, hit them and threatened the person, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Degenhardt
Jeremy Degenhardt, 44, of 1700 Onalaska Ave., was charged Jan. 10 with two counts each of disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Degenhardt attempted to enter the home of a woman on Dec. 25 and approached her in public and took her purse on Jan. 7, violating a no contact order, according to the complaint.
Cody Kneifl
Cody Kneifl, 21, of West Salem was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Kneifl was found in his vehicle Jan. 9 with a syringe filled with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Richard Running
Richard Running, 17, of Adams, Wis., was charged Jan. 9 with assault by prisoners. Running threw a milk carton filled with urine at an officer on Jan. 8, according to the complaint.
Bradley Hansen
Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Thoreson
Benjamin Thoreson, 38, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer, both as a repeater. Thoreson was found with 2.8 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket Tuesday and lied to officers about his name, according to the complaint.
James Luhman
James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Walter D. Walker, 25, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 8 with resisting and causing injury to an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping, two counts of felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of THC. Walker was arrested for a bond violation and resisted officers during the arrest. During the arrest, authorities discovered 0.3 grams of THC in Walker’s jacket pocket. The officer who was kicked sought medical treatment and needs a leg brace, according to the complaint.
Shawn J. Docken
Shawn J. Docken, 55, of Onalaska, was charged Jan. 7 with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Docken was arrested after a gun call and brief standoff with officers at an Onalaska home Jan. 1. Witnesses said Docken, who was drunk and suicidal, inadvertently fired a handgun before officers arrived at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Karl L. Willis
Karl L. Willis, 19, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 4 with strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim and misdemeanor battery, all domestic abuse charges. Willis was arrested after a physical altercation with the victim who subsequently called authorities while crying and screaming. The victim said Willis and them argued and threw things at each other. Willis then strangled the victim, punched her multiple times, dragged her by the hair and the victim believes she blacked out. Willis threatened the victim saying, “I’ll kill you,” several times, according to a witness. Authorities found bruises on the victim’s hands, redness around her neck consistent with strangulation and bite marks on the victim’ stomach, according to the complaint.
Lemont S. Thomas
Lemont S. Thomas, 42, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 4 with delivery of heroin. Thomas was arrested after a criminal informant told authorities he or she bought heroin from Thomas. Authorities provided the criminal informant with $300 in police-recorded buy money and a recording device, while investigators observed the deal about one block away. The criminal informant gave police a bag containing 4.2 grams of heroin, returned the recording device, and authorities subsequently arrested Thomas at the 1000 block of S. Fifth Ave., according to the complaint.
Duwane A. Thomas
Duwane A. Thomas, 45, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 4 with felony bail jumping. Thomas was arrested after a physical altercation while intoxicated, according to the complaint.
Tammi J. Reed
Tammi J. Reed, 32, of Winona, Minn., was charged Jan. 4 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Reed was arrested after a Shopko employee complained about a woman leaving the store without purchasing the items she took, a speaker and power pack, according to the complaint.
Glen P. Taylor
Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11
th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 40, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 4 with obstructing an officer, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor retail theft. Kirk was arrested after a Walmart employee complained that a man stole a TV and left in a taxicab, according to the complaint.
Kieng T. Yang
Kieng T. Yang, 34, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yang was arrested at 700 West S. Ave., Mayo Clinic Health System, after refusing to leave the hospital waiting room and when authorities discovered Yang had three La Crosse warrants for his arrest, according to the complaint.
Carli M. Wittenburg
Carli M. Wittenburg, 35, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 3 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, both repeated offenses. Wittenburg was arrested after authorities stopped her for driving a vehicle with no license plate and discovered she had a suspended drivers’ license, no proof of insurance and a glass smoking pipe with white residue, according to the complaint.
Andrew S. Bolterman
Andrew S. Bolterman, 34, of Trempealeau was charged Jan. 3 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle revoked. Bolterman was arrested at the 2300 block of Market Street after police discovered two gem bags, 1.2 grams and 0.2 grams, which contained a substance consistent with the appearance of heroin, according to the complaint.
Treyvonte M. Board
Treyvonte M. Board, 19, of Onalaska was charged Jan. 3 as a fugitive. Board was arrested for violating his probation for charges of burglary in the second degree and theft in Wabasha County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. McCune was arrested after an anonymous call was made to La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center stating McCune was violating bond conditions: no-alcohol consumption and no bars or taverns. Authorities discovered methamphetamine and a meth pipe during the arrest, according to the complaint.
Stevon D. Thompson
Stevon D. Thompson, 29, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct. Thompson was arrested after a Salvation Army employee called police about a physical altercation. Thompson choked, strangled and hit his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
James A. Anderson
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Joan E. Farrinton
Joan E. Farrinton, 53, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Farrington was arrested after a Days Inn employee called police about a woman causing a disturbance in one of the rooms, according to the complaint.
Julie A. Bashaw
Julie A. Bashaw, 50, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony bail jumping. Bashaw was arrested after a warrant had been issued for her arrest. During the arrest, police discovered what they believe to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Carey A. Link
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.
Dustin M. Barnes
Dustin M. Barnes, 29, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 as a fugitive. Barnes had a warrant issued for his arrest in Houston County, Minn., for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringes/needles without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
