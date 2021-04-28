 Skip to main content
La Crosse woman accused of selling meth with child present
A 37-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly conducting a drug deal with her 1-year-old child present.

Anna M. Zierfus faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, police were approached by a confidential informant who identified Zierfus as a methamphetamine dealer. The informant told police that Zierfus could sell a half-ounce of methamphetamine for $400.

Police drove the informant, who was fitted with a listening device, to Zierfus’ 1445 Caledonia St. residence in La Crosse on Dec. 14, 2020. The complaint says the listening device picked up the details of the drug transaction and that it “occurred directly in front of Anna’s 1-year-old daughter.”

The informant reportedly returned with 9.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Zierfus was arrested April 27 after police found her with methamphetamine in her possession. She reportedly told police she had purchased the drug for $60 earlier in the day.

A second criminal complaint against Zierfus alleges she was found with “a small user amount” of methamphetamine during an April 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released at the scene on a signature bond.

During Wednesday’s bail hearing, assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for a $5,000 cash bond. She said Zierfus faces up to 47 years in prison based on the multiple charges.

“Her actions are putting both the community and her young child in danger,” Donskey said.

Court commissioner Joe Veenstra set cash bond at $1,000.

