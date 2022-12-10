La Crosse woman accused of sexually assaulting three juveniles

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of criminal sexual contact with three teenagers at a residence in La Crosse.

Penelope A. Hanson was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, one felony count of exposing genitals to a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile told investigators during a Dec. 7 interview that Hanson had first sexually assaulted him during an eight-month period when the two lived together in Sparta. The juvenile then told investigators about a Nov. 18 incident in La Crosse that involved him and two of his underage friends.

The juvenile told investigators that the idea of a “foursome” was discussed. He said Hanson engaged in sex with him and the juvenile girl but couldn’t confirm if Hanson assaulted the other juvenile boy. He said that he and the juvenile girl became heavily intoxicated from drinking whiskey and vodka straight from the bottle. When the juvenile was asked if he consented to Hanson’s actions, he said he was too drunk to give consent. He told investigators he felt “taken advantage of” and that he tries to avoid Hanson.

The juvenile girl told investigators that she and the second juvenile boy both engaged in sex with Hanson.

Police interviewed Hanson Dec. 7. She told police she consumed six alcoholic beverages, marijuana and a pain pill Nov. 18 and has no recollection of what happened that night. She denied accusations that she assaulted one of the juveniles while they lived together in Sparta.

Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Courtney Strittmater asked for Hanson to be held on cash bail, but Judge Scott Horne opted for a $25,000 signature bond with conditions of house arrest, GPS monitoring and no contact with anyone under 18. Horne said there was no evidence that Hanson wouldn’t appear for her future court dates. Hanson faces more than 84 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Horne scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16.