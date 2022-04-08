La Crosse woman accused of slashing man with broken glass

A 27-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged with felony assault after allegedly slashing a man in the face with a piece of jagged glass.

Ashley M. Little was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of substantial battery with use of dangerous weapon and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Little shattered a window on the front door of a Winnebago Street residence in La Crosse on March 31. She then allegedly picked up a piece of glass and swung it across the victim's face. Police determined the victim's wounds required stitches and arranged to have him transported to a local hospital.

Little also sustained cuts and was transported to a local hospital. She was then placed under arrest and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

The complaint says Little wasn't forthcoming when interviewed by police, and a witness described her as disoriented when the altercation took place. She submitted to a preliminary breath test and recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.102 percent.

Little was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $1,000 cash bail. Her next court appearance is a June 8 calendar call.

