La Crosse woman accused of stabbing man with scissors for second time

A La Crosse woman was in court Tuesday after she was accused of attacking a man with scissors for the second time.

Both Alexis Pickett, 21, and Yahyaa N. Kelly, 44, were back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday after a Monday domestic disturbance between the two that left Kelly with a cut above his eye.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly was at a friend’s house drinking when Pickett arrived and started arguing with him about another woman. Kelly attempted to get away, leaving the room, when Pickett grabbed a pair of scissors and swung them at him, hitting him in the face.

Kelly told police he pushed her away, then left and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Pickett told police she and Kelly had been hanging out near Poage Park earlier that day and he knocked her to the ground, according to the complaint. She also admitted to using heroin prior to meeting with Kelly.

