La Crosse woman accused of stabbing man with scissors for second time

A La Crosse woman was in court Tuesday after she was accused of attacking a man with scissors for the second time.
Both Alexis Pickett, 21, and Yahyaa N. Kelly, 44, were back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday after a Monday domestic disturbance between the two that left Kelly with a cut above his eye.
According to the criminal complaint, Kelly was at a friend’s house drinking when Pickett arrived and started arguing with him about another woman. Kelly attempted to get away, leaving the room, when Pickett grabbed a pair of scissors and swung them at him, hitting him in the face.
Kelly told police he pushed her away, then left and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Pickett told police she and Kelly had been hanging out near Poage Park earlier that day and he knocked her to the ground, according to the complaint. She also admitted to using heroin prior to meeting with Kelly.
You have free articles remaining.
Pickett was charged with disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelly was charged with felony bail jumping for violating terms of his bond forbidding him from drinking alcohol.
Pickett has 14 open cases, including an Oct. 18 substantial battery charge in which she is accused of forcing her way into Kelly’s home and stabbing him with a pair of scissors in the left arm.
Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a $7,500 cash bond for Pickett, saying he intended her to stay in the La Crosse County Jail.
“My intent is to keep her in. I don’t know why any judge would let her out given her previous behaviors, especially as this is a repeat of a past behavior with more serious charges,” Bjerke said.
If Pickett does post bond, she will be prohibited from possessing scissors or weapons of any kind.
Kelly was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.