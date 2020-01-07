You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse woman accused of stabbing man with scissors for second time
1 comment
alert top story

La Crosse woman accused of stabbing man with scissors for second time

{{featured_button_text}}
Alexis Pickett mug

Pickett
Yahyaa Kelly

Kelly

A La Crosse woman was in court Tuesday after she was accused of attacking a man with scissors for the second time.

Both Alexis Pickett, 21, and Yahyaa N. Kelly, 44, were back in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday after a Monday domestic disturbance between the two that left Kelly with a cut above his eye.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly was at a friend’s house drinking when Pickett arrived and started arguing with him about another woman. Kelly attempted to get away, leaving the room, when Pickett grabbed a pair of scissors and swung them at him, hitting him in the face.

Kelly told police he pushed her away, then left and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Pickett told police she and Kelly had been hanging out near Poage Park earlier that day and he knocked her to the ground, according to the complaint. She also admitted to using heroin prior to meeting with Kelly.

Pickett was charged with disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelly was charged with felony bail jumping for violating terms of his bond forbidding him from drinking alcohol.

Pickett has 14 open cases, including an Oct. 18 substantial battery charge in which she is accused of forcing her way into Kelly’s home and stabbing him with a pair of scissors in the left arm.

Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a $7,500 cash bond for Pickett, saying he intended her to stay in the La Crosse County Jail.

“My intent is to keep her in. I don’t know why any judge would let her out given her previous behaviors, especially as this is a repeat of a past behavior with more serious charges,” Bjerke said.

If Pickett does post bond, she will be prohibited from possessing scissors or weapons of any kind.

Kelly was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

+4 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News