A La Crosse woman is being held on a cash bond after she was accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend — who also has domestic abuse charges against her — with a scissors.
Alexis Pickett, 21, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery using a dangerous weapon, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic-abuse enhancer. She also was charged with possession of narcotics.
According to the complaint, Pickett forced her way into the home of her ex-boyfriend, Yahyaa Kelly, 44, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Kelly told police she began yelling at him and went to the kitchen, grabbing things off his kitchen counter and breaking them. Kelly told Pickett he was going to call police, and she took his phone and removed the battery.
Kelly told police he was able to get the phone away from her, but Pickett then grabbed a pair of scissors and began swinging them at him, scratching him several times before stabbing him in the right upper arm. As blood began to spurt from the wound, Kelly ran from his apartment to the hospital for medical attention, according to the complaint. Hospital staff members called police.
Three days later, on Oct. 16, Kelly and Pickett were spotted walking down an alley in La Crosse, according to police. Kelly had a previous bond forbidding him to have contact with Pickett after he was charged in July with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct after an incident in which he was accused of choking Pickett.
Kelly was charged Friday with felony bail jumping for having contact with Pickett.
Pickett is also accused of bringing fentanyl into the La Crosse County Jail. She has a total of 12 open cases, 10 of which are misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, battery, retail theft, trespassing and bail jumping. Kelly has seven open cases since July 3.
Each is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered Friday by Judge Elliott Levine.
Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr., 49, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Rutkowski drove to Kwik Trip with intoxicated despite being prohibited from driving due to a previous OWI conviction, according to the complaint, and a preliminary breath test showed he had had a 0.126% blood-alcohol concentration.
Edward J. O’Brien, 45, Holmen, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. O’Brien was pulled over for weaving in his lane Sept. 29 and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint. He had a 0.205% blood-alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test.
Bralon M. Tabor, 20, Detroit and Corey Martin Jr., 31, Inkster, Mich., both were charged Oct. 15 with identity theft for financial gain and possession of THC. Tabor and Martin used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at several gas stations in Wisconsin and Iowa, and had marijuana in their car when pulled over Oct. 10 for speeding, according to the complaint.
Stephen M. Walz, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Walz had 2.5 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to the complaint.
Yahyaa Kelly
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
