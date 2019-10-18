{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman is being held on a cash bond after she was accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend — who also has domestic abuse charges against her — with a scissors.

Alexis Pickett, 21, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery using a dangerous weapon, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic-abuse enhancer. She also was charged with possession of narcotics.

According to the complaint, Pickett forced her way into the home of her ex-boyfriend, Yahyaa Kelly, 44, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13. Kelly told police she began yelling at him and went to the kitchen, grabbing things off his kitchen counter and breaking them. Kelly told Pickett he was going to call police, and she took his phone and removed the battery.

Alexis Pickett mug

Pickett
Yahyaa Kelly

Kelly

Kelly told police he was able to get the phone away from her, but Pickett then grabbed a pair of scissors and began swinging them at him, scratching him several times before stabbing him in the right upper arm. As blood began to spurt from the wound, Kelly ran from his apartment to the hospital for medical attention, according to the complaint. Hospital staff members called police.

Three days later, on Oct. 16, Kelly and Pickett were spotted walking down an alley in La Crosse, according to police. Kelly had a previous bond forbidding him to have contact with Pickett after he was charged in July with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct after an incident in which he was accused of choking Pickett.

They were arrested at a La Crosse laundromat.

Kelly was charged Friday with felony bail jumping for having contact with Pickett.

Pickett is also accused of bringing fentanyl into the La Crosse County Jail. She has a total of 12 open cases, 10 of which are misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, battery, retail theft, trespassing and bail jumping. Kelly has seven open cases since July 3.

Each is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered Friday by Judge Elliott Levine.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

