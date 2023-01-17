La Crosse woman accused of stealing gun from unlocked vehicle

A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after she was accused of stealing a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.

Angela M. Martinez was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a stolen firearm at an apartment complex on Gillette Street in La Crosse. A man told police he came out to his vehicle on the morning of Jan. 13 and noticed the driver's side door partially ajar. He said it appeared someone rummaged through the vehicle and that a black 9 mm handgun was missing.

The man told police he purchased the gun in 2021 from a sporting goods store in Iowa. He said he didn't know the make or model and probably no longer had the gun's paperwork.

Police obtained security video which reportedly shows a man and a woman in the parking lot around 1 a.m. The video shows the female, later identified as Martinez, opening several car doors while pulling a collapsible wagon behind her. The male disappears for a short time before he and Martinez left the parking lot together. The complaint says the vehicle containing the firearm wasn't directly covered by camera footage.

Martinez and the man were seen walking together in La Crosse roughly 12 hours after the theft and were arrested by police. The man said he knew Martinez was looking in cars for loose change but denied being part of any theft. He had not been charged in connection with the case as of Wednesday.

The complaint says Martinez admitted to being present in the area and that she was "coin shopping." Police recovered $4.52 in change but didn't recover a firearm.

Police searched Martinez and reportedly found 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, used syringes and cotton balls. The complaint says jail staff found 9.2 grams of heroin on her person as she was being booked.

The next court date for Martinez is a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing.

