A La Crosse woman was charged Friday after she was accused of entering a West Salem home Sept. 6 and taking a shotgun and a man’s wallet to pay off a drug debt while on probation for a previous burglary.

Cassie Morgan George, 33, told police she had planned the burglary for three weeks with her accomplices after she told them about a “Sugar Daddy” she had been seeing, according to the complaint. While the victim was out of town, they went to the home and took a 12-gauge shotgun, two pistols, a thermal imaging scope, a wallet and two watches, as well as some clothes and boots.

George was seen on surveillance at several stores using the man’s cards to purchase items, according to the complaint.

Cassie George mugshot

George

On Thursday, she was spotted walking on the 1200 block of Winnebago Street, then she hid inside a dryer in the basement of one of the residences there, according to the complaint. She then was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.

She told police she took several of the items listed as missing to trade them for drugs, saying she was addicted to heroin and methamphetamine, according to the report.

George was charged in La Crosse County Circuit court with burglary of a building, three counts of theft of a firearm, felony bail jumping and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, all as a repeat offender. George was convicted of a 2016 burglary in September 2018 and felony bail jumping in February.

Judge Gloria Doyle set cash bond at $5,000.

+32 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in September

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

