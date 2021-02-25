La Crosse woman accused of stealing rental car

A criminal complaint has been filed against a La Crosse woman accused of stealing a vehicle from a car-rental agency. Aubree L. Copus, 42, faces a single felony charge of burglary to a dwelling.

According to the complaint, an employee of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in La Crosse noticed two missing car keys Dec. 21. The employee reported the vehicle was still in the parking lot and believed the keys were misplaced by another staff member.

On Dec. 27, the same employee noticed one of the vehicles was missing. Security camera footage from Dec. 21 captured a female identified as Copus enter the La Crosse airport and walk to the Enterprise car desk. After noticing there was nobody at the desk, Copus reportedly entered an area marked for employees only and left with two car keys. Copus was not an employee of the business.

Footage from Dec. 27 captured a male who walked into the Enterprise parking lot, unlocked a 2021 Chevy Malibu and drove away. The vehicle was recovered in Lake Delton a short time later. The male said he didn't know the vehicle was stolen, and he was released by Lake Delton police.

The complaint says multiple attempts to contact Copus have been unsuccessful.

