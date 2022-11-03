 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse woman accused of stealing truck, dog

  • 0
Vanessa Tureene

Tureene

A 44-year-old La Crosse woman faces criminal charges and a competency hearing for allegedly stealing a truck and a dog in the city.

Vanessa L. Turenne was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Coulee Classics in La Crosse regarding a vehicle theft. The vehicle's owner told police he had dropped off his vehicle for maintenance and was informed that it was ready to pick up. As he arrived around 3:30 p.m., he observed his vehicle being driven away by a female, who police later identified as Turenne.

Less than 15 minutes later, police received a report that a dog was stolen from a parked truck at Laundry Express.

People are also reading…

Police located the stolen vehicle heading north on Fourth Street and followed it until conducting a "high-risk" traffic stop on Kraft Street near Causeway Boulevard. Police found a dog, a large chocolate lab, inside the truck. The dog matched the description of the stolen animal.

The complaint says Turenne identified herself as "Vanessa Plum" before police were able to identify her through the state's Records Management System.

The truck was recovered undamaged, according to the complaint.

Turenne is free on a $500 signature bond. On Thursday, Judge Elliott Levine ordered a competency hearing for Dec. 7.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Owners of Chevrolet, Ford and GMC need to be on high alert as these are some of the vehicles most likely to get stolen. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns election deniers pose threat to democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News