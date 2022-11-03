La Crosse woman accused of stealing truck, dog

A 44-year-old La Crosse woman faces criminal charges and a competency hearing for allegedly stealing a truck and a dog in the city.

Vanessa L. Turenne was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and theft of movable property and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Coulee Classics in La Crosse regarding a vehicle theft. The vehicle's owner told police he had dropped off his vehicle for maintenance and was informed that it was ready to pick up. As he arrived around 3:30 p.m., he observed his vehicle being driven away by a female, who police later identified as Turenne.

Less than 15 minutes later, police received a report that a dog was stolen from a parked truck at Laundry Express.

Police located the stolen vehicle heading north on Fourth Street and followed it until conducting a "high-risk" traffic stop on Kraft Street near Causeway Boulevard. Police found a dog, a large chocolate lab, inside the truck. The dog matched the description of the stolen animal.

The complaint says Turenne identified herself as "Vanessa Plum" before police were able to identify her through the state's Records Management System.

The truck was recovered undamaged, according to the complaint.

Turenne is free on a $500 signature bond. On Thursday, Judge Elliott Levine ordered a competency hearing for Dec. 7.