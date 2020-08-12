La Crosse woman accused of stealing van from man she met downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was charged Wednesday with stealing two vehicles, including a van owned by a man she met downtown, according to court records.

Prosecutors filed two criminal complaints against Alayna J. Benitez, 26, no permanent address, in La Crosse County Circuit, charging her with two counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Benitez met a man downtown twice in June while calling herself “Alicia,” then asked him for a ride June 20, according to the criminal complaint.

She asked to spend the night at his home in the town of Greenfield, then -- after a relaxed evening -- she disappeared with his van, keys and wallet while he was in the shower the next morning, according to the complaint.

Inside the van were tools and other items worth about $1,000, according to police.

On July 8, police spotted the stolen van parked on the 2600 block of Loomis Street. They observed Benitez driving the vehicle away, then pulled it over, according to the complaint.