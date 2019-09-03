A La Crosse woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of driving into a light pole while drunk Monday evening.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration causing injury, both with an enhancer for having a minor child in the vehicle.
Police responded about 7:49 p.m. to a one-vehicle crash at St. Cloud and George streets on La Crosse’s North Side, according to the complaint. They found Glenna’s blue minivan stuck on top of the light pole’s base with three wheels up on the curb, and the rest of the light pole blocking traffic. Glenna was sitting near the vehicle and a child remained sitting in the van, where the airbags had deployed.
According to the complaint, Glenna told police a semi-truck drifted into her lane and she struck the light pole as she attempted to avoid the semi; however, witnesses reported not seeing the truck and Glenna’s eyes were glassy and red.
A preliminary breath test showed Glenna had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.112%, according to the complaint.
Glenna was released on a $1,000 signature bond and forbidden to drink alcohol by Judge Scott Horne.
