A La Crosse woman on bond for trying to run over her daughter was back in court Thursday after she was accused of violating her bond by contacting her daughter and threatening to jump out the window when police went to speak to her.

Phyllis A. Prokes, 85, was charged with felony bail jumping Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, the evening after a second-degree recklessly endangering safety was filed against her, Oct. 3, Prokes contacted the victim in that case despite bond conditions forbidding it.

The victim was crying and visibly shaking when she reported the contact to police. When officers went to talk to Prokes at her residence, located on 1200 block of Badger Street, she refused to open the door, then yelled “I’m jumping out the window,” and opened and closed the ninth-floor window, according to town of Campbell police.

Police called additional officers and the fire department to assist, and after speaking to her on the phone, most agreed to leave, leaving only two left. Prokes also called two other women to come, who stayed outside with law enforcement.

According to the complaint, Prokes called one of the women, who put the call on speaker phone so officers could hear. Prokes is accused of laughing and saying, “I was just trying to distract them,” over the phone, adding that she just “wanted to see cop cars and fire trucks and everything out here,” and “I’m not going to hurt myself. I talked to the sergeant and he called off his dogs.”

The officers left and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was taken into custody Wednesday.

Prokes also had a warrant after she missed court Oct. 3 to face charges connecting to an incident Aug. 24. According to the complaint, Prokes tried to run over her daughter, missing by about 2 inches.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

