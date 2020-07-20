La Crosse woman also charged in car theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was charged Monday with helping her boyfriend steal a vehicle earlier this month by waving a knife at the lawful owner.

Kiara R. Kiesow, 31, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a vehicle without consent as a passenger, battery and endangering safety using a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, Kiesow and her boyfriend, Jeffrey D. Stellick, 36, La Crosse, borrowed a vehicle from a woman July 10 for an hour, then refused to return it. The woman spotted the vehicle on Fourth Street on July 12 with Stellick and Kiesow inside.

The woman and her friends went to confront the couple, but Stellick and Kiesow took out knives and waived them at her, according to the complaint, and Kiesow connected with the woman’s arm, cutting it.

Stellick accelerated, driving over a traffic barrier and southbound down an alley, according to the complaint.