You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse woman also charged in car theft
0 comments
top story

La Crosse woman also charged in car theft

{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was charged Monday with helping her boyfriend steal a vehicle earlier this month by waving a knife at the lawful owner.

Kiara Kiesow

Kiesow

Kiara R. Kiesow, 31, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a vehicle without consent as a passenger, battery and endangering safety using a dangerous weapon.

Jeffrey Stellick mug

Stellick

According to the complaint, Kiesow and her boyfriend, Jeffrey D. Stellick, 36, La Crosse, borrowed a vehicle from a woman July 10 for an hour, then refused to return it. The woman spotted the vehicle on Fourth Street on July 12 with Stellick and Kiesow inside.

The woman and her friends went to confront the couple, but Stellick and Kiesow took out knives and waived them at her, according to the complaint, and Kiesow connected with the woman’s arm, cutting it.

Stellick accelerated, driving over a traffic barrier and southbound down an alley, according to the complaint.

Prosecutor Tom Hasle asked for a cash bond, noting that Kiesow has seven open criminal cases against her in two counties, including a prior case in which she was accused of operating a motor vehicle without consent.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $2,500 cash bond.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News