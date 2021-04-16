 Skip to main content
La Crosse woman arrested after being seen rummaging through car at Winona Walmart
La Crosse woman arrested after being seen rummaging through car at Winona Walmart

A La Crosse woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Winona Thursday after she was reported to have gone through another person’s car.

According to the Winona Police Department, Kassidy Kay Poellinger, 20, was seen rummaging through the car in the Walmart parking lot before she was caught by the vehicle’s owner.

Upon confrontation, Poellinger and another, unidentified individual fled the scene on foot.

While the unidentified individual managed to get away, Poellinger was found by police a short distance away near a Maurices clothing store.

On top of being cited for tampering with a motor vehicle and providing a false name to police, Poellinger was discovered to have an active warrant and was placed under arrest.

Police did not state if the complainant sustained any losses.

