A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 46-year-old La Crosse woman accused of felony fourth-offense drunken driving. Rochelle M. Quiroz also faces a felony count of fourth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the complaint, police observed a vehicle operated by Quiroz turn left at a flashing red light without stopping shortly after 3 a.m. in La Crosse. Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. The complaint says police noticed Quiroz with slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. She reportedly told police she had consumed one beer earlier in the afternoon.