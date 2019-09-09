A La Crosse woman spent the weekend in jail after she was accused of trying to set her apartment on fire Thursday by leaving a rolling pin on top a hot stove.
Rachel L. Page, 46, was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Friday after police say they responded to a suspicious fire at her apartment on the 800 block of State Street at 7:23 p.m. the night before.
According to the police report, they found nothing but magazines, papers and a burned rolling pin on the stove, and Page was nowhere to be found.
After speaking with the property owner, officers learned Page and the landlord had been having problems recently after the landlord said she attempted to clean by dumping water down the walls and on the floors, which leaked into the building’s basement.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The landlord told police he had evicted Page and she was to move out this weekend. He estimated the damage to the floors from the water at $1,300 and said he would need to replace the stove at an estimated $600.
Page was found near the property the next morning and arrested on charges of arson, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Partee
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Antoine Howell
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.