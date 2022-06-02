La Crosse woman arrested for running three stop signs

A 24-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly speeding and running multiple stop signs during a police pursuit in La Crosse.

Rachel A. White was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation/alcohol-related.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed White operating a northbound silver sedan with a defective registration lamp on Eighth Street. The complaint says police followed White as she continued on Adams and Ninth streets.

The complaint says the vehicle accelerated to 40 mph on Ninth Street before the officer activated the squad car's emergency lights. The officer activated the siren after White allegedly ran a stop sign at Ninth and Denton. White reportedly ran two more stop signs before the officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

A short time later, police located White traveling 15 mph on South Avenue. Police activated the lights and siren, and White pulled over into the Gund Brewery Lofts parking lot. The complaint says White was nervous and apologetic. She told police, "I think I might have a warrant."

White was issued a signature bond for eluding an officer but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on an out-of-county warrant. Her next court date is a June 9 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

