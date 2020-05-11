La Crosse woman arrested with stun gun, accused of trying to start a fight on Fifth Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse woman was charged with a felony Monday after she gathered a group of people to fight others on the 1000 block of Fifth Ave. South in La Crosse, the same area in which a man was shot early Thursday morning.

Whitney L. Graham, 35, was arrested early Friday after an incident that took 15 La Crosse police officers to de-escalate.

She was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of an electronic weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, someone threw a brick through Graham’s window at about 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Market St. Graham called police, extremely upset, and said she was going to 1020 Fifth Avenue S. to “handle things herself.” When police arrived at her home, she refused to cooperate with the investigation in the damage.