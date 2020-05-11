You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse woman arrested with stun gun, accused of trying to start a fight on Fifth Avenue
A La Crosse woman was charged with a felony Monday after she gathered a group of people to fight others on the 1000 block of Fifth Ave. South in La Crosse, the same area in which a man was shot early Thursday morning.

Whitney L. Graham, 35, was arrested early Friday after an incident that took 15 La Crosse police officers to de-escalate.

She was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of an electronic weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, someone threw a brick through Graham’s window at about 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Market St. Graham called police, extremely upset, and said she was going to 1020 Fifth Avenue S. to “handle things herself.” When police arrived at her home, she refused to cooperate with the investigation in the damage.

A little over an hour later — at about 12:10 a.m. Friday — Graham and a group of about 10 to 20 people were seen walking toward 1020 Fifth Ave. S. Graham had a stun gun in her hand that police say was active and sparking and was yelling at the residents of the home, according to the complaint.

Graham was taken into custody despite her pulling away from police and resisting arrest, according to the police report. Meanwhile, others were throwing things at the residence, and the people who live there were yelling back.

Graham told police in the jail that she and her daughter had received threatening messages, according to the complaint.

Prosecutor Susan Donskey asked for a cash bond for Graham, saying, “The fear is that if police had not intervened, this had the potential to escalate very quickly and end in even more violence.”

Public defender Araysa Simpson asked for a signature bond, noting Graham’s history of appearing in court.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $5,000 signature bond on the condition Graham cooperate with GPS monitoring and house arrest, have no weapons and no contact with 1020 Fifth Ave.

No one has been arrested in connection with the vandalism at Graham’s home.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

