La Crosse woman charged after child ingests heroin

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman faces up to 12½ years in prison after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.
Jessica L. Borger was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with neglecting a child with consequence of great bodily harm and bail jumping for violating a no-contact order with the child.
According to the criminal complaint, first responders were dispatched Dec. 22 to a George Street address, where an infant was reported to be choking. Borger reportedly told police she had the infant in her arms when he suddenly spit up bodily fluids and his lips and face turned blue.
Borger called 911, and the infant regained consciousness after first responders administered Narcan. The infant was then transported to a pediatric intensive care unit at Gundersen Health.
When police told Borger that the infant had been revived with Narcan, she blamed an overnight guest who used heroin and likely left some of the drug behind where the infant could consume it.
Borger was released from jail Dec. 25 with a provision that she have no contact with the infant or the infant's residence. The complaint says that provision was violated Dec. 31, when Borger allegedly entered the residence without the father's consent.
Borger's next court appearance is a Jan. 25 calendar call. She is free after posting a $2,000 cash bond.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies for December
Cody W. West
Cody M. West, 18, La Crescent, Minnesota, has been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, West stole a vehicle in La Crescent Dec. 19 and was involved in a hit-and-run crash in La Crosse the same day. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Kyle J. Morgan
Kyle J. Morgan, 34, Rockland, has been charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Morgan broke into a Bangor business Dec. 18 and stole $450 from a locked coin box. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond that includes a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Steve Rundio
Devin M. Gage
Devin M. Gage, 28, Winona, Minnesota, has been charged with identity theft for financial gain. According to the criminal complaint, Gage was paid $1,441 by a website after he posted sexually explicit videos of a woman without her consent. Attempts by police to contact Gage have been unsuccessful, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 20.
Devon E. Knapp
Devon E. Knapp, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp threatened to stab a La Crosse police officer who was attempting to arrest him during a Dec. 15 disorderly conduct incident. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Richard D. Lueck
Richard D. Lueck, 39, Westby, has been charged with intimidating a victim. According to the criminal complaint, he threatened to kill a woman if she called police during a Dec. 14 altercation in La Crosse. Lueck is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Lee Redmond
Lee Redmond, 41, no permanent address, has been charged with forgery. According to the criminal complaint, he stole a check written for $2,100 and cashed it Dec. 2 at a local credit union. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Francie A. Heaser
Francie A. Heaser, 38, La Crosse, has been charged with five counts of forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Heaser cashed fraudulent checks totaling $392.69 from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. She failed to show for her initial court appearance Dec. 21 and was arrested Dec. 23 in Rochester, Minnesota.
Steve Rundio
Matthew M. Hernandez
Matthew M. Hernandez, 41, no permanent address, has been charged with intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez sent threatening text messages to a woman Oct. 29 in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Jakob R. Moran
Jakob R. Moran, 17, Onalaska, has been charged with battery/intent to cause bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, Moran punched a man in the face and broke his nose during an Oct. 2 altercation in the town of Medary. Police have been unable to locate Moran, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 14.
Steve R. Covey-Holmes
Steven R. Covey-Holmes, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Covey-Holmes entered an Onalaska business Sept. 29 and stole two laptops. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Jeffrey M. McArthur
Jeffrey M. McArthur, 52, Holmen, has been charged with sixth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, McArthur was arrested Dec. 9 after Onalaska police responded to two reports of erratic driving. The complaint says McArthur recorded a blood-alcohol level of .22, nearly three times the legal limit of .08. He is free after posting a $5,000 cash bond.
William G. Dolan
William G. Dolan, 58, La Crosse, has been charged with forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan cashed five stolen checks totaling $525 from Sept. 10-12. He is free on a $500 signature bond.
Darrell W. Preston
Darrell W. Preston, 38, La Crosse, has been charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Preston entered a garage in La Crosse Oct. 27 and took nearly $1,700 worth of tools. Attempts by police to speak with Preston in person have been unsuccessful, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 7.
Steve Rundio
Thomas P. Morris
Thomas P. Morris, 58, Onalaska, has been charged with issuing a worthless check and theft/false representation. According to the criminal complaint, Morris wrote three worthless checks totaling $5,388.99 Oct. 12. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Jeffrey A. Andrew Jr.
Jeffrey A. Andrew Jr., 37, Onalaska, has been charged with fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, police found Andrew slumped over in the front seat of a running vehicle that was parked in West Salem Oct. 16. Andrew is free on a $500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Austin V. Xiong
Austin V. Xiong, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with causing bodily harm to an officer while resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, a police officer sustained hand abrasions while attempting to apprehend Xiong after responding to a trespassing complaint Dec. 5. He reportedly refused to attend a Dec. 6 court appearance and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond.
Martell M. Hall
Martell M. Hall, 29, La Crosse, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, Hall put his hands around a woman’s neck and threatened to kill her during a Dec. 3 altercation in La Crosse. The woman was examined by ambulance personnel but wasn’t transported to a medical facility. Hall was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Matthew M. Copus
Matthew M. Copus, 39, no permanent address, has been charged with false imprisonment. According to the criminal complaint, Copus held a woman against her will inside a garage in La Crosse for over four hours Dec. 4. He was released on a $7,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
David K. Smith
Dave K. Smith, 57, La Crosse, has been charged with child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, Smith threw a child to the floor and hit the same child with a thrown object during a Nov. 27 altercation in the town of Greenfield. Smith is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Justin P. Mueller
Justin P. Mueller, 18, West Salem, is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Mueller with 96.7 grams of marijuana during a Nov. 11 traffic stop on Interstate 90. He has an initial court appearance set for Jan. 7.
Steve Rundio
Annie Rozinski
Annie Rozinski, 30, New Lisbon, is accused of identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, she used a charge account of a local business to make $501.18 worth of unauthorized purchases June 27. She has an initial court appearance set for Jan. 5.
Steve Rundio
