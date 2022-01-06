 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse woman charged after child ingests heroin

  • 0
Jessica Borger

Borger

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman faces up to 12½ years in prison after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.

Jessica L. Borger was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with neglecting a child with consequence of great bodily harm and bail jumping for violating a no-contact order with the child.

According to the criminal complaint, first responders were dispatched Dec. 22 to a George Street address, where an infant was reported to be choking. Borger reportedly told police she had the infant in her arms when he suddenly spit up bodily fluids and his lips and face turned blue.

Borger called 911, and the infant regained consciousness after first responders administered Narcan. The infant was then transported to a pediatric intensive care unit at Gundersen Health.

When police told Borger that the infant had been revived with Narcan, she blamed an overnight guest who used heroin and likely left some of the drug behind where the infant could consume it.

People are also reading…

Borger was released from jail Dec. 25 with a provision that she have no contact with the infant or the infant's residence. The complaint says that provision was violated Dec. 31, when Borger allegedly entered the residence without the father's consent.

Borger's next court appearance is a Jan. 25 calendar call. She is free after posting a $2,000 cash bond.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News