 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse woman charged after drug buy
0 comments
top story

La Crosse woman charged after drug buy

{{featured_button_text}}
Brittany R. Hendricks

Brittany R. Hendricks

 Steve Rundio

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman faces a pair of felony drug counts after a drug bust in La Crosse.

Brittany R. Hendricks was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of manufacture/deliver of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of possession of amphetamine/LDS/Psilocin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged a controlled buy to purchase 1.9 grams of crack cocaine for $200 from Hendricks. Police observed the transaction with Hendricks take place Sept. 29.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police then obtained a search warrant for Hendricks’ Winnebago Street residence. The warrant was executed Oct. 9, and police reportedly found 121 grams of marijuana edibles and six pills police suspected were ecstasy. During the search, a cell phone belonging to Hendricks was continually receiving calls and messages.

The complaint says several neighbors thanked police for the arrest. Neighbors reported a considerable amount of short-term traffic at the residence.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Hendricks on a $2,500 signature bond.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News