La Crosse woman charged after drug buy

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman faces a pair of felony drug counts after a drug bust in La Crosse.

Brittany R. Hendricks was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of manufacture/deliver of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of possession of amphetamine/LDS/Psilocin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged a controlled buy to purchase 1.9 grams of crack cocaine for $200 from Hendricks. Police observed the transaction with Hendricks take place Sept. 29.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Hendricks' Winnebago Street residence. The warrant was executed Oct. 9, and police reportedly found 121 grams of marijuana edibles and six pills police suspected were ecstasy. During the search, a cell phone belonging to Hendricks was continually receiving calls and messages.

The complaint says several neighbors thanked police for the arrest. Neighbors reported a considerable amount of short-term traffic at the residence.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Hendricks on a $2,500 signature bond.

