La Crosse woman charged after medical clinic bomb scare

A 57-year-old La Crosse woman is accused of making a bomb threat that triggered an evacuation of a La Crosse medical facility Nov. 16.

Lonie A. Evans was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of conveying a bomb scare.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the Gundersen Health System clinic on South Avenue for a bomb threat complaint. A Gundersen employee told police that Evans made four calls within a 30-minute span attempting to obtain medication. During the last call, Evans reportedly said there is a bomb in the clinic followed by "does that have your attention, now?"

Security staff evacuated the clinic and and didn't allow people back for another 40 minutes.

Police interviewed Evans at her Jackson Street residence a short time later. The complaint says she told police she was having a difficult day because her low-level pain medication wasn't available. She reportedly told police that she understood her actions were wrong.

Evans is free on her own recognizance. Her next court date is a Dec. 20 calendar call.