 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse woman charged after medical clinic bomb scare

  • 0

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat. Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's …

A 57-year-old La Crosse woman is accused of making a bomb threat that triggered an evacuation of a La Crosse medical facility Nov. 16.

Lonie A. Evans was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of conveying a bomb scare.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the Gundersen Health System clinic on South Avenue for a bomb threat complaint. A Gundersen employee told police that Evans made four calls within a 30-minute span attempting to obtain medication. During the last call, Evans reportedly said there is a bomb in the clinic followed by "does that have your attention, now?"

Security staff evacuated the clinic and and didn't allow people back for another 40 minutes.

Police interviewed Evans at her Jackson Street residence a short time later. The complaint says she told police she was having a difficult day because her low-level pain medication wasn't available. She reportedly told police that she understood her actions were wrong.

People are also reading…

Evans is free on her own recognizance. Her next court date is a Dec. 20 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa’s Ramaphosa makes legal bid in face of impeachment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News