La Crosse woman charged in stabbing

A 28-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Thursday with aggravated battery and use of a dangerous weapon in the stabbing of a man during an Uber ride.

According to the criminal complaint, Caprice Belicia Delagrave stabbed a man twice in the shoulder during an argument in the back seat of the vehicle.

The Uber driver told police he picked up Delagrave and the victim from The Blue Moon in Onalaska. He said Delagrave yelled at the victim throughout the ride before he exclaimed, "Ouch, what did you hit me with?"

The driver dropped Delagrave at a Rose Street residence and dropped the victim at a convenience store where he could make a phone call. The victim was then driven by another person to Gundersen Health System for treatment.

The victim sustained two stab wounds and a punctured lung. He allowed police to photograph the wounds but said he didn't want Delagrave to be charged.

Police arrested Delagrave a short time later and transported her to the police station for questioning.