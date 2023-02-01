La Crosse woman charged with 4th drunk driving offense

A 35-year-old La Crosse woman faces felony drunk driving charges after police responded to a Jan. 21 vehicle crash in La Crosse.

Amanda M. LeJeune was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he was standing outside an Adams Street residence when he saw a vehicle operated by LeJeune drift across the roadway and crash into a legally parked van. The witness said LeJeune then drove into a snowbank and got stuck.

The witness told police he approached the vehicle and observed LeJeune nodding her head and hitting the steering wheel multiple times because she wasn't able to keep her head up. The witness said he entered the vehicle to turn off the ignition because the tires were still spinning.

When police arrived, LeJeune was leaning into the vehicle and trying to operate a cell phone. The complaint says LeJeune was incoherent and unsteady on her feet. The officer determined that LeJeune wasn't capable of performing a field sobriety test.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene, and LeJeune was administered Narcan en route to a local hospital. She was administered a second dose in the emergency room.

LeJeune reportedly told medical personnel she missed a methadone appointment earlier in the morning and used heroin prior to operating the vehicle.

All three of LeJeune's previous drunk driving convictions were from La Crosse County with the most recent in 2008.

LeJeune is free on a $1,200 signature bond. Her next court date is a Feb. 9 preliminary hearing.

