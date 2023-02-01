 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse woman charged with 4th drunk driving offense

  • 0

A 35-year-old La Crosse woman faces felony drunk driving charges after police responded to a Jan. 21 vehicle crash in La Crosse.

Amanda M. LeJeune was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he was standing outside an Adams Street residence when he saw a vehicle operated by LeJeune drift across the roadway and crash into a legally parked van. The witness said LeJeune then drove into a snowbank and got stuck.

The witness told police he approached the vehicle and observed LeJeune nodding her head and hitting the steering wheel multiple times because she wasn't able to keep her head up. The witness said he entered the vehicle to turn off the ignition because the tires were still spinning.

People are also reading…

When police arrived, LeJeune was leaning into the vehicle and trying to operate a cell phone. The complaint says LeJeune was incoherent and unsteady on her feet. The officer determined that LeJeune wasn't capable of performing a field sobriety test.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene, and LeJeune was administered Narcan en route to a local hospital. She was administered a second dose in the emergency room.

LeJeune reportedly told medical personnel she missed a methadone appointment earlier in the morning and used heroin prior to operating the vehicle.

All three of LeJeune's previous drunk driving convictions were from La Crosse County with the most recent in 2008.

LeJeune is free on a $1,200 signature bond. Her next court date is a Feb. 9 preliminary hearing.

Chippewa Falls High School partnered with McDonell Central Catholic High School to put on a mock accident for students on Tuesday morning. More than 30 first responders, students and staff staged the event. The mock accident was staged with five student actors in a decimated vehicle. The student actors were dressed in a manner to suggest they had just attended Prom or Homecoming and been in a car accident from drinking and driving.
Amanda LeJeune

LeJeune

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists believe in fairies - robot ones controlled by light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News