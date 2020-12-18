La Crosse woman charged with 4th OWI

A 51-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with fourth-offense drunk driving. Sarah Kelly Beffa also faces a felony charge of fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol level.

According to the criminal complaint, Beffa aroused the suspicion of La Crosse police Dec. 17 after she pulled up to a 5th Avenue South apartment building associated with the sale of illicit substances.

A passenger in the vehicle quickly entered and exited the building and got back in the vehicle before Beffa drove way. Police followed the vehicle onto South Avenue, where Beffa allegedly made an improper turn, swerved and nearly struck a curb.

Police continued to follow the vehicle before making a traffic stop at the corner of South Avenue and West Avenue. The complaint says Beffa showed signs of impairment and blamed her erratic driving on fear that she was being followed.

The complaint says police found a half-full bottle of vodka in the vehicle and half-full bottle of beer that had been spilled on the dashboard.

Beffa refused a field sobriety test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood test.

Beffa's three previous drunk driving offenses occurred from 2009-14 in Sauk and Columbia counties.