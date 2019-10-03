An elderly woman was charged Thursday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after attempting to run over her daughter with a car.
Phyllis Prokes, 85, of La Crosse, is accused of speeding up her car and deliberately trying to hit her daughter as she biked across a crosswalk on Copeland Avenue near Festival Foods.
According to the criminal complaint:
Prokes was driving northbound on Aug. 24 when her daughter and three friends were crossing the street on their bikes while the yellow pedestrian crossing lights were flashing. The victim claims Prokes' vehicle cut her off and was just 2 inches shy of hitting her, according to the criminal complaint.
One of the victim's friends confirmed the vehicle sped up and swerved quickly toward the victim, according to the complaint.
The victim told her friends the vehicle looked like her mother's. A few days later the victim called her aunt, and Prokes, who was at the aunt's home at the time, told the aunt to tell her daughter that "I tried to run her over on Saturday."
Concerned for her safety, the victim contacted police Aug. 29. She noted she had not had contact with Prokes for the past year but was the target of "negative and hateful" online posts by her mother.
When visited by officers, Prokes said she had seen her daughter in the crosswalk and asked whether "that (expletive)" called the incident in. Prokes admitted to police she had made the comment on the phone about running her daughter over but that it was a joke, and she wanted to get her daughter "riled up," according to the complaint.
Prokes told officers she was unaware of the flashing crosswalk lights and slowed down when she saw her daughter crossing the street. However, she commented to police that "if she knew (her daughter) was part of the bike group ahead of time, she would have run (her) over." Prokes then told police she was going to go to the victim's house and "do something to her."
When officers came to arrest Prokes, she told officers she wanted to call her daughter and "give her a piece of her mind." The arresting officer advised her not to do so, according to the complaint. The victim was granted a temporary restraining order against Prokes Oct. 3.
Prokes shared her account of the incident and commented on her night in jail on her Facebook page on Sept. 4.
Donald Lee Jr
Andre Robinson
Jamie Kaiser
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Tyler Muller
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
