La Crosse woman charged with dealing meth

A 26-year-old La Crosse woman was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were investigating potential drug activity Sept. 14 when a vehicle operated by Ashleigh A. Bye pulled into the Walgreen's parking lot on Rose Street. Police ran a check of the vehicle and determined she had an active warrant.

Two police officers followed Bye inside the store, identified themselves and told her there was a warrant for her arrest. The complaint says she walked away, and when police caught up with her and attempted to apply handcuffs, she created a scene.

Police summoned a K-9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of Bye's vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and reported finding 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, 86 empty gem bags and a digital scale. Police determined the amount of contraband recovered wasn't consistent with personal use.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a cash bond of $1,000.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

