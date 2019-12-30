You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse woman charged with harboring shooting suspect
A La Crosse woman was charged Monday after she was accused of hiding the suspect in two shootings in the past year, one of which resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on the North Side.

Jamie M. Stingl, 39, allowed Shavonte Thompson, 27, to stay in her home on the 600 block of Farnam Street between April 17 and Nov. 23, according to the criminal complaint.

The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in. Police received 15 tips connecting Thompson to Stingl’s residence and searched her home Dec. 5.

Shavonte T. Thompson mug

Thompson

According to the criminal complaint, Stingl admitted that she had allowed Thompson to stay at her house off and on until November 2019 and Facebook messages between the two showed Thompson asking Stingl to destroy evidence that he had been there, including his government-issued identification card.

Stingl told police she did not know where Thompson was now and messaged Thompson to encourage him to turn himself in, according to the complaint.

Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”

Thompson was charged Nov. 22 with first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of shooting Javier Hall, 18, on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Hall died later that evening of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Stingl was charged with harboring or aiding a felon. She is out on a signature bond.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

