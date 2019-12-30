La Crosse woman charged with harboring shooting suspect

A La Crosse woman was charged Monday after she was accused of hiding the suspect in two shootings in the past year, one of which resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on the North Side.

Jamie M. Stingl, 39, allowed Shavonte Thompson, 27, to stay in her home on the 600 block of Farnam Street between April 17 and Nov. 23, according to the criminal complaint.

The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in. Police received 15 tips connecting Thompson to Stingl’s residence and searched her home Dec. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, Stingl admitted that she had allowed Thompson to stay at her house off and on until November 2019 and Facebook messages between the two showed Thompson asking Stingl to destroy evidence that he had been there, including his government-issued identification card.

Stingl told police she did not know where Thompson was now and messaged Thompson to encourage him to turn himself in, according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}