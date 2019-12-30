La Crosse woman charged with harboring shooting suspect

A La Crosse woman was charged Monday after she was accused of hiding the suspect in two shootings in the past year, one of which resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on the North Side.
Jamie M. Stingl, 39, allowed Shavonte Thompson, 27, to stay in her home on the 600 block of Farnam Street between April 17 and Nov. 23, according to the criminal complaint.
The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in. Police received 15 tips connecting Thompson to Stingl’s residence and searched her home Dec. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, Stingl admitted that she had allowed Thompson to stay at her house off and on until November 2019 and Facebook messages between the two showed Thompson asking Stingl to destroy evidence that he had been there, including his government-issued identification card.
Stingl told police she did not know where Thompson was now and messaged Thompson to encourage him to turn himself in, according to the complaint.
Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”
Thompson was charged Nov. 22 with first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of shooting Javier Hall, 18, on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Hall died later that evening of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Stingl was charged with harboring or aiding a felon. She is out on a signature bond.
Kara Venable
Jason Felber
Devin Chestnut
Devin J. Chestnut, 27, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 30 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Chestnut refused to allow a woman to leave his home Dec. 15 during an argument and shut the door on her wrist, according to the complaint.
Kyle Snyder
Tavius Goins
Tavius C. Goins, 18, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 30 with possession with intent to deliver THC. Goins had 220 grams of marijuana and a scale Dec. 5, according to the complaint.
Kaila Hying
Benesa Guerra
Patrick Berger
Eric Stevens
Denzel Meadows
Jared Williams
Michael Hemker
Jeffrey Brandt
Brittany Jones
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Aspen Kalina
Carla Schumann
Stacie Jones
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
