La Crosse woman charged with injury hit-and-run

A 36-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in a Dec. 5 hit-and-run crash that reportedly injured her passenger.

Kayla R. Tucker was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation/alcohol-related and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of George and Logan streets shortly after 2 a.m. An officer who arrived on the scene noticed a female pedestrian visibly shaken and crying.

The woman told the officer she was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle operated by Tucker. She said she remembered two "booms" as the vehicle struck something hard and caused her head to hit the windshield. She said she exited the vehicle to figure out what had happened before Tucker drove away and left her at the scene. A friend arrived on the scene to take her to a local hospital.

Police found a damaged vehicle registered to Tucker a short time later. The complaint says the woman's story was corroborated by large crack on the windshield. The complaint also says police found several pedestrian signal poles damaged and lying in the median on George Street.

Tucker was located by police Dec. 7. She told police she wasn't driving the vehicle the morning of the crash and that she later discovered the vehicle in her driveway with the tires popped. Police issued her a signature bond, and the complaint was filed Dec. 15.

Tucker's next court date is a Jan. 19 calendar call.

