La Crosse woman charged with lewd behavior, meth possession

A 36-year-old La Crosse woman was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday after being accused of exposing herself and resisting police.

Sarah L. Bofferding was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting an officer and lewd and lascivious behavior.

According the criminal complaint, an officer approached Bofferding on the 1300 block of Rose Street shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check. She walked away from the officer and yelled that she didn't want to talk.

The complaint says Bofferding showed no outward signs of distress and that the officer was prepared to break off contact until she pulled down her pants and ran across Rose Street. She allegedly exposed herself to passing vehicles before pulling her pants back up and running into a convenience store parking lot.

The officer caught up with Bofferding at the entrance to the store. The complaint says she was belligerent with the officer and resisted arrest. After she was handcuffed, she continued to yell and create a disturbance.