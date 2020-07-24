La Crosse woman charged with possession, intent to sell methamphetamine and heroin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was charged Friday after being discovered with methamphetamine and heroin, a list of drug prices and a large sum of cash.

Cassandra Wuensch, 29, appeared July 24 via Zoom in La Crosse County Intake Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both as a second and subsequent offenses; misdemeanor bail jumping (driving) as a repeater; possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Wuensch was stopped for driving with a revoked license Thursday evening in the 2100 block of Rose Street after being seen by officers departing a known drug sale location.

After Wuensch displayed nervous behavior, officers deployed K-9 Loki for a drug sniff test of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle revealed a methamphetamine pipe, rolled dollar bills, straws, a torch, tin foil, gem bags, $1,008 in cash, a drug price list and a 100- gram scale, as well as 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and 16.4 grams of heroin divided into eight gem bags, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition, officers found a used narcan syringe, narcan vials, a pill bottle with drug residue and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Wuensch has an extensive record in La Crosse County back to 2014, including three felony charges for possession of drugs. Judge Elliot Levine set a $1,500 cash bond Friday.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.