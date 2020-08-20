La Crosse woman charged with taking third vehicle this summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman charged last week with stealing two vehicles is facing a charge of taking a third.

Alayna J. Benitez, 26, no permanent address, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with take and drive a vehicle without consent, felony bail jumping and operating while revoked. Judge Scott Horne issued a warrant for her arrest after she failed to show up for her initial appearance.

Benitez met a man the first week of July at a North Side bar and he agreed to let her stay at his residence after she gave him “some type of sob story,” according to the complaint.

About a week later, on July 12, he woke up at noon to discover the keys to his company car, his wallet an XBox and Xbox One X were all missing, according to the complaint.

The man told police Benitez texted him to say she had a family emergency, but did not say anything about his car.

Police located Benitez July 15 and she denied stealing anything. She was issued a signature bond due to restrictions on taking people to the jail due to the coronavirus, according to the complaint.

Benitez was charged last week in connection with two similar incidents that took place June 20 and July 28.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

