La Crosse woman charged with three counts of burglary

A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after being accused of breaking into three storage units in La Crosse.

Amber Marie Dawn Scott was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three separate felony counts of burglary to a room within a building.

According to the criminal complaint, Scott broke locks and stole items from three separate storage units at 1307 Hayes St. between Dec. 19-23, 2021. Items stolen include a First Generation Gaming system, a drill, multiple PS3 games, a suitcase, hunting boots and camouflage hunting pants.

The complaint says Scott was identified from a pair of still photographs taken from surveillance equipment. She was arrested on July 28 on a probation warrant.

Scott's Aug. 9 preliminary hearing was postponed to give the Public Defender's office additional time to obtain counsel. Her next court date is an Aug. 26 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

