La Crosse woman faces federal drug charges

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman faces federal charges for alleged drug offenses in the city.

Kojoua Vu was charged Wednesday in federal court with distributing methamphetamine Aug. 18, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 28, 2021. She faces up to 60 years in prison for the two charges.

Vu also faces charges in La Crosse County. She was charged Oct. 29 with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two felony counts of bail jumping. County prosecutors alleged she possessed nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

Vu is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Her next court date in La Crosse is a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing.

The federal charges against Vu are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse, Onalaska and Campbell police departments and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the federal prosecution.

