 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse woman faces federal drug charges

  • 0

A 32-year-old La Crosse woman faces federal charges for alleged drug offenses in the city.

Kojoua Vu was charged Wednesday in federal court with distributing methamphetamine Aug. 18, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 28, 2021. She faces up to 60 years in prison for the two charges.

Vu also faces charges in La Crosse County. She was charged Oct. 29 with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two felony counts of bail jumping. County prosecutors alleged she possessed nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest.

Vu is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Her next court date in La Crosse is a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing.

The federal charges against Vu are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse, Onalaska and Campbell police departments and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the federal prosecution.

People are also reading…

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides, investigators said.
KoJoua Vu

Vu
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News