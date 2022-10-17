 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse woman faces felony drug charges

A 31-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse Country Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses.

Cassandra A. Schlegel Wuensch faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Wuensch was pulled over Oct. 14 by La Crosse police on the 1500 block of Rose Street for operating while revoked. She reportedly acknowledged her revoked status but said there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle. She later admitted there was a pipe, scale and plastic baggies. The complaint says Wuensch was extremely nervous during the stop and that her hands were shaking.

Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. A search of both the vehicle and Wuensch’s person reportedly found two baggies of methamphetamine totaling 9.8 grams and a baggie of heroin containing 0.2 grams. The methamphetamine was packaged in a way that police believe was consistent with resale and not personal use.

The complaint says police also recovered a small digital scale, a glass pipe and $183 in cash.

Wuensch was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. She has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 24.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

