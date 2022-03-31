 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse woman faces multiple drug charges

A 28-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple drug charges after a March 21 traffic stop.

Taylor A. Riniker was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police pulled over a vehicle operated by Riniker shortly before 10 p.m. on Copeland Avenue for lacking a front license plate. The complaint says Riniker admitted that her driving status had been revoked. Police then determined that Riniker had outstanding charges and placed her under arrest.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Riniker was transported to the La Crosse County Jail, where she was searched by jail staff. The search reportedly uncovered two plastic baggies containing suspected heroin.

Riniker is being held in the county jail on a $2,500 cash bond. Her next court appearance is a Sept. 15 calendar call.

Taylor Riniker

Riniker
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

