A 24-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple drug charges after police reportedly found drugs in a La Crosse hotel room where she was staying.

Paige Leann Roberts was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Fairfield Inn and Suites, where cleaning staff discovered in plain view a large amount of drugs and cash in a room registered to Roberts. One of the cleaning staff reported hearing someone in the hallway say, "We got caught."

The complaint says the cleaning staff took photos of the room and showed them to police. The photos reportedly showed:

A plastic baggie with a white substance.

A digital scale.

Two large plastic bags with a clear substance.

A plastic bag with white powder.

Large bundles of cash in a night stand.

The complaint says police arrived at the room with a search warrant and that Roberts answered the door. She denied having drugs in the room and didn't object to a search. The complaint says police entered the bathroom and found a portion of a plastic baggie floating in the toilet. The bag had white residue that police suspected was heroin. Other plastic bags with residue were found throughout the room, according to the complaint.

The complaint says police found a backpack that Roberts said belonged to her. Police searched the backpack and allegedly found a large amount of cash and a powdery substance. The complaint says Roberts acknowledged the substance as heroin and told police, "It's mine. I use."

Police reportedly searched a purse belonging to Roberts and recovered 59.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, 45 grams of suspected marijuana, 10.8 grams of suspected cocaine, 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $4,300 in cash.

Roberts is free after posting a $2,500 cash bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 31.

