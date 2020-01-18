La Crosse woman injured in Boscobel standoff between Eastman man and police

A La Crosse woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during an hours-long standoff Friday between Boscobel law enforcement and a rural Eastman man.

Officers of the Boscobel Police Department were called to 1306 Elm St. about 10 a.m. Friday after a 911 call reporting a man had barricaded himself in the residence. A perimeter was established around the home as negotiation teams called the suspect, identified as Bryan Matti, 32, and urged him to surrender.

During the next several hours, Matti refused to leave the residence for unknown reasons, and gunshots were heard from inside the home mid-afternoon, at which time police entered, according to the Boscobel Police Department. Officers found a 20-year-old La Crosse woman inside with a gunshot wound on her lower right leg. The victim's name and relation to Matti have not been released.

Matti was taken into custody at 3:45 p.m. and transported to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The victim was taken to the same clinic before being transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Matti is booked in Grant County Jail on charges of reckless injury, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass to a locked dwelling, false imprisonment and two counts of bail jumping.

