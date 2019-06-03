A La Crosse woman was charged Monday with two counts of bail jumping and battery to an emergency rescue worker after kicking a nurse treating her for extreme intoxication.
Felicia Foster, 34, of 626 Avon St., was currently out on four bonds, including a felony bond with a no-alcohol condition, when she was arrested May 31.
Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive female at 6:43 p.m. Friday found Foster, who had urinated on herself and smelled heavily of intoxicants, sleeping in an alley on the 300 block of Jay Street, according to the complaint.
After several minutes, officers were able to rouse Foster, who responded to questions with expletives and was unable to state the day of the week, according to the complaint.
Foster was handcuffed and transported to Gundersen Health System for medical clearance, and when seated on a hospital bed kicked an emergency room registered nurse in the abdomen, called her derogatory names and threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.
Foster sobbed and apologized when appearing before Judge Todd Bjerke Monday. State prosecutors requested a $1,000 cash bond, noting Foster has five open criminal files.
Judge Bjerke set a $2,500 cash bond.
