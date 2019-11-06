MADISON — A La Crosse woman, who was a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to unlawfully dispensing opioids.
According to court documents:
Jennifer Amble was a nurse practitioner authorized to prescribe and dispense controlled substances to patients at the VA Tomah Medical Center.
On or about Feb. 26, 2017, Amble dispensed 60 hydrocodone pills, an ingredient in painkillers such as Vicodin, to a person who wasn’t a patient at the VA and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
The pills varied in dosage from 10 to 325 milligrams.
You have free articles remaining.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office said Amble was caught by the inspector general’s office when an irregularity was noticed in medication records.
Amble faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years supervised release at her Jan. 15 sentencing.
District Judge James Peterson will consult advisory sentencing guidelines, which have less severe penalties and factor in the seriousness of the offense, her timely guilty plea, any prior convictions and the total amount of control substances involved in the offense.
For sentencing purposes, attorneys for the government and Amble agreed that the amount of controlled substances involved in the case is 3,420 milligrams of hydrocodone.
Amble pleaded guilty at her initial court appearance. Peterson released her on standard conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.