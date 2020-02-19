La Crosse woman pleads guilty to possession of narcotics, charges of stabbing man with scissors dismissed

A woman accused of stabbing a man with scissors pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of narcotics and three misdemeanor charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Alexis Pickett, 22, La Crosse, admitted to possessing fentanyl in the La Crosse County Jail, as well as criminal tresspass to a dwelling, resisting an officer and bail jumping. She will spend three years on probation with conditions requiring her to go through the drug treatment court program after Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed to honor the plea agreement between Pickett’s attorney Greg Tainter and La Crosse County prosecutor Courtney Strittmater.
Charges stemming from the incident with the scissors were dismissed and read-in.
The attorneys jointly asked for probation, arguing that the structure of the probation program will be vital as Pickett addresses her addiction struggles, particularly after she spent 139 days in the jail in 2019.
“She certainly can and wants to and knows that she needs to get help for her addiction. I think she’s capable of putting in the hard work and she knows it’s going to be a lot of hard work,” Tainter said.
Tainter also said his client was willing to take responsibility for her actions, telling him immediately that she screwed up.
“I thought that was a good sign. I thought it was good that right away she wanted to acknowledge that she messed up,” Tainter said.
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.