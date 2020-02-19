You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse woman pleads guilty to possession of narcotics, charges of stabbing man with scissors dismissed
A woman accused of stabbing a man with scissors pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of narcotics and three misdemeanor charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Alexis Pickett, 22, La Crosse, admitted to possessing fentanyl in the La Crosse County Jail, as well as criminal tresspass to a dwelling, resisting an officer and bail jumping. She will spend three years on probation with conditions requiring her to go through the drug treatment court program after Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed to honor the plea agreement between Pickett’s attorney Greg Tainter and La Crosse County prosecutor Courtney Strittmater.

Charges stemming from the incident with the scissors were dismissed and read-in.

The attorneys jointly asked for probation, arguing that the structure of the probation program will be vital as Pickett addresses her addiction struggles, particularly after she spent 139 days in the jail in 2019.

“She certainly can and wants to and knows that she needs to get help for her addiction. I think she’s capable of putting in the hard work and she knows it’s going to be a lot of hard work,” Tainter said.

Tainter also said his client was willing to take responsibility for her actions, telling him immediately that she screwed up.

“I thought that was a good sign. I thought it was good that right away she wanted to acknowledge that she messed up,” Tainter said.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Pickett acknowledged that she hurt people in her quest for her next fix when feeding her addiction.

“I don’t want this life; no one wants this life, but I’m here, and I’m young, and I know that I can make a change,” Pickett said.

She also thinks drug treatment will give her the opportunity to address her anger issues, Pickett said.

Gonzalez told Pickett she has a long road ahead of her, especially as she pays the cost of drug treatment and the cost and fees of supervision.

“This is not a gift. This is a lot of work that has to be done in order to get what ultimately is the carrot here,” Gonzalez said.

Pickett was also sentenced to 9 months in either the La Crosse County Jail or another facility determined by the La Crosse County drug treatment program.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

