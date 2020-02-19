La Crosse woman pleads guilty to possession of narcotics, charges of stabbing man with scissors dismissed

“I thought that was a good sign. I thought it was good that right away she wanted to acknowledge that she messed up,” Tainter said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Pickett acknowledged that she hurt people in her quest for her next fix when feeding her addiction.

“I don’t want this life; no one wants this life, but I’m here, and I’m young, and I know that I can make a change,” Pickett said.

She also thinks drug treatment will give her the opportunity to address her anger issues, Pickett said.

Gonzalez told Pickett she has a long road ahead of her, especially as she pays the cost of drug treatment and the cost and fees of supervision.

“This is not a gift. This is a lot of work that has to be done in order to get what ultimately is the carrot here,” Gonzalez said.

Pickett was also sentenced to 9 months in either the La Crosse County Jail or another facility determined by the La Crosse County drug treatment program.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.