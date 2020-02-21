La Crosse woman reported missing in December faces drug charges
La Crosse woman reported missing in December faces drug charges

Tracey Cadogen

Cadogan

The La Crosse woman police have been searching for since late last year was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Tracy L. Cadogan, 40, was charged with second-offense possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia — all as a repeat offender.

Cadogan had 25.5 grams of marijuana and 51 clonazepam pills, 20 alprazolam pills and a small plastic straw, known as a “snooter,” with drug residue on it when she was pulled over for a loud exhaust and defective headlamp Friday in Onalaska.

According to the criminal complaint, Cadogan had been driving east with three other passengers in the car: two men and Cadogan’s infant son, who had also had been reported missing.

The child was found in the backseat of the car, under a blanket in a child safety seat. He was taken into custody by La Crosse County Child Protect Services.

In December, authorities said they were searching Cadogan and her infant, who police said could be in critical need of medical attention.

Police were called to Cadogan’s residence Dec. 26 by Child Protective Services after a social worker raised concerns that the baby hadn’t been taken to the hospital to be treated for jaundice.

