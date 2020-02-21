La Crosse woman reported missing in December faces drug charges

The La Crosse woman police have been searching for since late last year was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Tracy L. Cadogan, 40, was charged with second-offense possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia — all as a repeat offender.
Cadogan had 25.5 grams of marijuana and 51 clonazepam pills, 20 alprazolam pills and a small plastic straw, known as a “snooter,” with drug residue on it when she was pulled over for a loud exhaust and defective headlamp Friday in Onalaska.
According to the criminal complaint, Cadogan had been driving east with three other passengers in the car: two men and Cadogan’s infant son, who had also had been reported missing.
You have free articles remaining.
The child was found in the backseat of the car, under a blanket in a child safety seat. He was taken into custody by La Crosse County Child Protect Services.
In December, authorities said they were searching Cadogan and her infant, who police said could be in critical need of medical attention.
Police were called to Cadogan’s residence Dec. 26 by Child Protective Services after a social worker raised concerns that the baby hadn’t been taken to the hospital to be treated for jaundice.
Tanner Olson
Robert Ahlert
Cameron Coleman
Erik Nedrelo
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon Hendricks
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra Smith
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Dustin Olson
Christopher Soland
Jesse Luten
Parker Ostrander
Julia Lloyd
Christopher Wisnewski
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
Timothy Kasten
Jayde Anderson
Steven Huntington
Christina Sievert
Ethan Golinghorst
Patrick Zahn
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …