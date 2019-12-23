La Crosse woman reports fraud in Domino's Pizza app

A La Crosse woman was defrauded out of at least $54 by a man claiming to be Mohammad Ali, who used her Domino's Pizza account to order food in the Twin Cities area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The woman became suspicious after she received an order confirmation at 9:30 p.m. Friday for a medium pizza, spicy chicken sandwich and hot wings order put in at a Burnsville, Minn., Domino's. After examining her account, she found two other orders she hadn't put in at a Lakeville, Minn., Domino's.

The orders were put in for carry-out and only one had a name attached. The name was given as "Mohammad Ali," the famous boxer who died in 2016.

La Crosse police are investigating the fraud.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.