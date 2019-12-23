You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse woman reports fraud in Domino's Pizza app
0 comments

La Crosse woman reports fraud in Domino's Pizza app

{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse woman was defrauded out of at least $54 by a man claiming to be Mohammad Ali, who used her Domino's Pizza account to order food in the Twin Cities area.

The woman became suspicious after she received an order confirmation at 9:30 p.m. Friday for a medium pizza, spicy chicken sandwich and hot wings order put in at a Burnsville, Minn., Domino's. After examining her account, she found two other orders she hadn't put in at a Lakeville, Minn., Domino's.

The orders were put in for carry-out and only one had a name attached. The name was given as "Mohammad Ali," the famous boxer who died in 2016.

La Crosse police are investigating the fraud.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News