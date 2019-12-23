La Crosse woman reports fraud in Domino's Pizza app

A La Crosse woman was defrauded out of at least $54 by a man claiming to be Mohammad Ali, who used her Domino's Pizza account to order food in the Twin Cities area.
The woman became suspicious after she received an order confirmation at 9:30 p.m. Friday for a medium pizza, spicy chicken sandwich and hot wings order put in at a Burnsville, Minn., Domino's. After examining her account, she found two other orders she hadn't put in at a Lakeville, Minn., Domino's.
The orders were put in for carry-out and only one had a name attached. The name was given as "Mohammad Ali," the famous boxer who died in 2016.
La Crosse police are investigating the fraud.