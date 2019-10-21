{{featured_button_text}}
YMCA vandalism

Peyton Nett, a 19-year-old UW-La Crosse student, was charged Monday with burglarizing and vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.

The La Crosse man accused of drunkenly vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse has been charged.

Peyton Nett, 19, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday, roughly a week after he turned himself in with the help of his mother.

Nett was charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property. Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 16 years, and a maximum fine of $35,000.

Surveillance footage from the early morning hours of Oct. 11 shows Nett walking through the lobby of the YMCA, tearing computer monitors off a desk and throwing them. He also spilled paint all over the floor, walls, desks, TV screens and computer monitors in the Primetime Center, an area for older children to do crafts and play games.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

On the night of Oct. 11, Nett's mother called the La Crosse Police Department and told them the vandal was her son. She handed the phone to Nett, a UW-L student, who arranged a time to turn himself in.

Nett has said he was black-out drunk and has no memory of entering the YMCA.

+47 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in October

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.