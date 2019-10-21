Peyton Nett, a 19-year-old UW-La Crosse student, was charged Monday with burglarizing and vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.
Contributed
The La Crosse man accused of drunkenly vandalizing the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse has been charged.
Peyton Nett, 19, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday, roughly a week after he turned himself in
with the help of his mother.
Nett was charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property. Together, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 16 years, and a maximum fine of $35,000.
Surveillance footage from the early morning hours of Oct. 11 shows Nett walking through the lobby of the YMCA, tearing computer monitors off a desk and throwing them. He also spilled paint all over the floor, walls, desks, TV screens and computer monitors in the Primetime Center, an area for older children to do crafts and play games.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
On the night of Oct. 11, Nett's mother called the La Crosse Police Department and told them the vandal was her son. She handed the phone to Nett, a UW-L student, who arranged a time to turn himself in.
Nett has said he was black-out drunk and has no memory of entering the YMCA.
Jessica V. Mina
Jessica V. Mina, 38, of 706 S. Sixth St., was charged Oct. 21 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mina, who had a Richland County warrant out for her arrest, was found by officers at 500 Winnebago St. She was carrying meth and a pipe, according to the criminal complaint.
Kaila M. Hying
Kaila M. Hying, 18, of 1311 Green Bay St., was charged Oct. 21 with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Hying, who had a warrant out for her arrest, was taken into custody after officers came to her home. There, they found a glass pipe with residue on it, according to the criminal complaint.
Debra M. White
Debra M. White, 58, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 21 with felony bail jumping. White was arrested after drinking alcohol in violation of three previous felony bonds, according to the criminal complaint.
Earl R. Dove
Earl R. Dove, 33, of 825 George St., was charged Oct. 21 with possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. Dove was spotted outside of a “known drug residence” and attempted to flee officers when they approached him, according to the criminal complaint.
Jonathan L. McNell
Jonathan L. McNell, 35, of 1355 S. Eighth St., was charged Oct. 21 with robbery with use of force and misdemeanor battery. McNell assaulted two people, a man and a woman, and stole the woman’s purse after a small get-together devolved into an argument, according to the criminal complaint.
Gerwin M. Ferwerda
Gerwin M. Ferwerda, 23, address unkown, was charged Oct. 21 with attempted stalking. Ferwerda was arrested after his mother called police and told them of her son’s plans to kidnap and harm a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Keith A. Stankey
Keith A. Stankey, 27, of Bangor, was charged Oct. 21 with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. Stankey was arrested after striking his roommate, who was stepping in to protect a child, according to the criminal complaint.
Michaell M. Shilling
Michaell M. Shilling, 36, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 21 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found Shilling, who had a warrant out for her arrest, walking near the intersection of Copeland Avenue and Monitor Street with Dylan Stika, who had been ordered not to contact her. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in subsequent searches, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Nelson
Michael R. Nelson, 49, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 18 with uttering a forgery and felony bail jumping, both as a repeat offender. Nelson violated terms of his bond when he wrote 26 checks from some else’s checkbook to purchase more than $2,000 worth of goods from area Kwik Trips, according to the complaint.
Cory Starnes
Cory L. Starnes, 32, Boscobel, was charged Oct. 17 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Starnes had 0.72 grams of meth and a glass pipe when he was arrested for driving after his license was revoked Oct. 17, then headbutted the glass that separated the front seat from the back seat in an Onalaska squad vehicle until it shattered, according to the complaint.
Amanda Olsen
Amanda K. Olsen, 34, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with hit-and-run causing injury as a repeat offender, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping. Olsen was driving Oct. 16 and struck another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the two occupants and one passenger in her car, according to the complaint. She left her front bumper at the scene of the crash and drove away.
Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr.
Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr., 49, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Rutkowski drove to Kwik Trip with intoxicated despite being prohibited from driving due to a previous OWI conviction, according to the complaint, and a preliminary breath test showed he had had a 0.126% blood-alcohol concentration.
Corey Inderlee
Corey L. Inderlee, 35, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with second-offense possession of cocaine. Inderlee had several plastic bags of cocaine Sept. 20 when he was pulled over for driving the wrong way on Copeland Avenue, according to the complaint.
Edward J. O’Brien
Edward J. O’Brien, 45, Holmen, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. O’Brien was pulled over for weaving in his lane Sept. 29 and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint. He had a 0.205% blood-alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test.
Luis Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 31, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 16 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer. Jimenez violated terms of his bond Oct. 15 when he got into an argument with a woman in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Bralon Tabor and Corey Martin Jr.
Bralon M. Tabor, 20, Detroit and Corey Martin Jr., 31, Inkster, Mich., both were charged Oct. 15 with identity theft for financial gain and possession of THC. Tabor and Martin used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at several gas stations in Wisconsin and Iowa, and had marijuana in their car when pulled over Oct. 10 for speeding, according to the complaint.
Stephen Walz
Stephen M. Walz, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Walz had 2.5 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Breanna M. Dvorak, 33, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 14 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft and resisting an officer. Dvorak violated terms of her bond Oct. 4 when she took items worth about $206 from Hobby Lobby without paying and then ran from police while they were getting her medical treatment, according to the complaint.
Chenoa Danick
Chenoa D. Danick, 33, La Crosse was charged Oct. 14 with felony bail jumping. Danick violated terms of her bond Oct. 11 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Yahyaa Kelly
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly, 44, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 14 with felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Kelly violated terms of his bond that forbid him from having contact with a woman Sept. 26 by getting into a fight with her, according to the complaint.
Angela Sale
Angela R. Sale, 40, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 14 with being a fugitive. Sale is wanted in Houston County, Minn., on charges of second-degree driving while under the influence, according to the complaint.
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 30, West Salem, was charged Oct. 11 with being a fugitive. Knudtson is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor, according to the complaint.
Anthony Clay
Anthony K. Clay, 40, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 11 with felony bail jumping. Clay violated terms of a previous bond by having contact with a woman Oct. 9, according to the complaint.
Joseph Daube
Joseph P. Daube, 44, West Salem, was charged Oct. 10 with felony bail jumping. Justice Support Services testing revealed Daube consumed alcohol in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Jerry Balfany
Jerry L. Balfany, 40, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 10 with being a fugitive. Balfany is wanted in Houston County, Minn., for marijuana possession, according to the complaint.
Elijah Rudie
Elijah D. Rudie, 20, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 10 with substantial battery. While an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail, Rudie punched another inmate Oct. 5 and hit his head against the wall, according to the complaint.
Phillip Hughes
Phillip A. Hughes, 33, Brownsville, Minn., was charged Oct. 9 with stalking. Hughes went to a woman’s house Sept. 22 and 24 after she made it clear she did not want to see him, according to the complaint.
Donald Greeno
Donald F. Greeno, 61, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 9 with six counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of theft of movable property, all as a repeat offender. Greeno violated terms of his bond when he stole a ladder Monday and siding from a construction site Tuesday, according to the complaint.
Martin Curlee
Martin W. Curlee, 38, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 9 with felon in possession of a firearm as a repeat offender. Curlee had a gun Oct. 8 on the 400 block of Adams Street, despite being a convicted felon, according to the complaint.
Tyrone Schara
Tyrone K. Schara, 39, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 9 with retail theft, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Schara violated conditions of his bond forbidding new crime Tuesday when he stole a Mountain Dew and gum from Festival Foods, according to the complaint. Police say he also tried to walk away from an officer and pulled a knife out of his pocket.
Justin Blum
Justin A. Blum, 42, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with being a fugitive. Blum is wanted on a probation violation in Dodge County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Edward Foster
Edward C. Foster, 45, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Foster violated terms of a previous bond Oct. 3 when he stole a woman’s wallet at a La Crosse bar, according to the complaint.
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, all as a repeat offender. Yang had several pipes, meth, marijuana and 23 yellow Gabapentin pills in a bag Sept. 30 while he was the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Rebekka J. Ames
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Dillon Heiller
Dillon M. Heiller, 36, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 8 with being a fugitive. Heiller is wanted in Houston County, Minn., for failing to appear for a sentence hearing, according to the complaint.
Taylor Ludwig
Taylor A. Ludwig, 28, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of narcotic drugs, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ludwig was pulled over Oct. 7 for driving after her license was revoked, had heroin and needles in her car and failed to install a required ignition interlock device, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Tristen Landers
Tristen R. Landers, 31, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landers violated terms of a previous bond Oct. 8 when she lied to officers about her name and had meth and a pipe during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Marci Johnson
Marci L. Johnson, 32, Trempealeau, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson had meth, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia in her car Oct. 7 when she was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Partee
Demetrius S. Partee, 38, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with felony bail jumping. Partee violated a bond condition forbidding contact with a woman at 12:42 a.m. Monday when she gave him a ride, according to the complaint.
Devon Yang
Devon P. Yang, 22, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Yang was a passenger in a vehicle early Oct. 7, which was pulled over for operating without tail lights, and admitted that bags containing .6 and .7 grams marijuana in the cup holder was his, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 31, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. Xiong ran from a car that was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Holmen, lied to an officer about his name and had .79 grams of meth in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Debra White
Debra M. White, 58, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. White violated terms of a previous bond forbidding her to consume alcohol or commit new crimes when she drank alcohol Oct. 5 and kicked toward a man, hitting his dog instead, according to the complaint.
Bridget Schlicht
Bridget L. Schlicht, 31, Viroqua, was charged Oct. 4 with possession of narcotics, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schlicht had heroin, marijuana and needles in her hotel room Oct. 4, according to the complaint.
Alexis Pickett
Alexis K. Pickett, 21, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 4 with burglary as a party to a crime, possession of narcotics, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Pickett and a juvenile entered into a home Sept. 26 at the 200 block of South Eighth Street and took clothes and a computer and resisted arrest when she was taken into custody, according to the complaint. She also followed a man Sept. 23 and hit him several times, then threw his phone, according to the complaint. The incidents violated a previous bond which forbade her from committing new crimes.
Donald Lee Jr
Donald Lee Jr., 51, Onalaska, was charged Oct. 3 with being a fugitive. Lee is wanted Peoria County, Ill., on charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the complaint.
Andre Robinson
Andre L. Robinson Jr., 22, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card as party to a crime, and misdemeanor bail jumping. Robinson and a juvenile used a woman’s credit card to spend $1,388.30 at several different La Crosse area, according to the complaint.
Jamie Kaiser
Jamie Kansier, 37, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft, both as a repeat offender. Kansier was identified as a man seen on video stealing a bike Oct. 1 from Longfellow Middle School, according to the complaint.
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Breanna M. Dvorak, 33, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Dvorak was out on bond when she stole three cameras from Target Sept. 28 and has marijuana and drug paraphernalia when she was arrested Oct. 2, according to the complaint.
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Dante Clayton, 23, of La Crosse was charged Oct. 3 with delivery of heroin and conspiracy to commit delivery of heroin, both as a repeat offender. Clayton sold 4.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant June 21, 2018, according to the complaint.
Tyler Muller
Tyler M. Muller, 24, Viroqua, was charged Oct. 2 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Muller had 0.2 grams each of meth and heroin, a meth pipe and 2.25 pounds of horse supplement used for imitate meth when he was arrested Sept. 30 after an argument with a woman in a La Crosse Kwik Trip, according to the complaint.
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, was charged Oct. 1 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Peterson stole two pairs of shoes valued at $210 from Rogan’s Shoes in Onalaska while out on bond forbidding him from committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
ON THE WEB
To see a video and photo of the incident, click on this story at
lacrossetribune.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or
kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.