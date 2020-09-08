La Crosse's protests have remained peaceful. Why do others turn violent?

And if a community already has existing trust issues with police, say because of a widely seen act of police brutality or incidents of implicit bias, it can escalate things even more, Sletten said.

“It really depends on kind of, what is going on in that city,” she said, “and how far trust has been broken down between organizers and the police.”

If La Crosse police showed up to the next protest in riot gear, Sletten said, it would be a “very scary dynamic,” and would begin to break down the level of trust between the community and police, which often escalates protests more.

“If they responded like that, it comes off as a signal that they’re not on our side,” she said, noting that organizers would still encourage protesters to stay peaceful.

But at the same time, a curve ball from other sources — such as counter-protesters — can lead to escalation as well.

For Sletten, as an organizer she said she is actually more concerned that counter-protesters and the “blatantly racist” will escalate a protest more than the police.