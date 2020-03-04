You are the owner of this article.
La Farge man being held on child pornography charges
La Farge man being held on child pornography charges

Eric Millis

A La Farge man is being held on cash bond after an arrest for possession of child pornography.

Eric N. Millis, 32, was arrested Monday at 220 E. Penn St., La Farge, on a warrant out of Dodge County, Minn., for child pornography, according to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Investigations Division at the Vernon County Sheriff's Office had been conducting an ongoing investigation into Millis and recently executed a search warrant at two Vernon County residences owned by Millis. 

Millis waived extradition at a hearing held March 3 in Vernon County and was transported to Dodge County. He appeared in court Wednesday and remains in custody on cash bond. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office, which is continuing its investigation, will be referring any local charges on Millis to the Vernon County district attorney's office. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

