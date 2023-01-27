 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster man accused of imprisoning woman freed on signature bond

A 27-year-old Lancaster man accused of imprisoning a woman in La Crosse for three days is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

The bond for Cole J. Clark was modified during a Tuesday hearing before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke.

Clark had been held in the La Crosse County Jail since Jan. 17 on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces felony charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and bail jumping (three counts) and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark showed up uninvited at the woman’s residence Jan. 11 and refused to leave. The complaint says the situation escalated two days later when he threatened violence if she attempted to leave. She reportedly was able to leave the residence after a relative came to check on her Jan. 13.

Tuesday’s preliminary hearing was postponed after Clark’s attorney, Tom Locante, asked the court to waive time limits. Locante said Clark would live with his father in Lancaster.

As a condition of the signature bond, Bjerke prohibited Clark from entering La Crosse County or having contact with the woman.

Clark’s next court date has yet to be set.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

